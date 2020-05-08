Musicians offer virtual concerts during national shutdown
May 9
- 2 p.m., pianist Daniel Vnukowski will hold a live stream via Facebook.
- 2 p.m., The Pretty Reckless, Ice Nine Kills, Grayscale and more will be a apart of an interactive live stream here.
- 5 p.m., Brandy Clark Presents Jam in Place on Facebook live. For more Jam in Place, visit Martin Guitar on Facebook.
- 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jane Goodall, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies), Earth, Wind and Fire and more will live stream through LIVEMEDAID on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and www.livemedaid.com.
- 6 p.m., Duo Jesse and Joy will be hosting a concert via YouTube.
May 10
- 2 p.m., The Rolling Stones will perform via YouTube.
- 5 p.m., Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform Memorial For Us All via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
May 11
- 4:30 p.m., The San Francisco Ballet will perform Romeo and Juliet via live stream.
- 6 p.m., Tina Fey, Billy Joel and more will host an hour-long fundraising special through local television stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations.
May 15
- 2 p.m., Miley Cyrus will perform “The Climb” during Facebook and Instagram’s Celebrate the Class of 2020 event.
Daily Concerts
- 8:30 p.m., Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster are performing daily concerts on Instagram.
- The Metropolitan Opera is offering nightly Operas through its live stream here.
- Live DJ sessions are available on Twitch.
- 1 p.m., Sofi Tukker will have daily DJ sessions on Facebook.
The hip-hop band, The Roots, have a large selection available on YouTube.
Garth Brooks has a live stream on Facebook every Monday.
Miley Cyrus has also been live streaming Monday through Friday on Instagram.