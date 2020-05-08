Musicians offer virtual concerts during national shutdown

May 9

2 p.m., pianist Daniel Vnukowski will hold a live stream via Facebook.

2 p.m., The Pretty Reckless, Ice Nine Kills, Grayscale and more will be a apart of an interactive live stream here.

5 p.m., Brandy Clark Presents Jam in Place on Facebook live. For more Jam in Place, visit Martin Guitar on Facebook.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jane Goodall, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies), Earth, Wind and Fire and more will live stream through LIVEMEDAID on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and www.livemedaid.com.

6 p.m., Duo Jesse and Joy will be hosting a concert via YouTube.

May 10

2 p.m., The Rolling Stones will perform via YouTube.

5 p.m., Cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform Memorial For Us All via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

May 11

4:30 p.m., The San Francisco Ballet will perform Romeo and Juliet via live stream.

6 p.m., Tina Fey, Billy Joel and more will host an hour-long fundraising special through local television stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations.

May 15

2 p.m., Miley Cyrus will perform “The Climb” during Facebook and Instagram’s Celebrate the Class of 2020 event.

Daily Concerts

8:30 p.m., Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster are performing daily concerts on Instagram.

The Metropolitan Opera is offering nightly Operas through its live stream here.

Live DJ sessions are available on Twitch.

1 p.m., Sofi Tukker will have daily DJ sessions on Facebook.

The hip-hop band, The Roots, have a large selection available on YouTube.

Garth Brooks has a live stream on Facebook every Monday.

Miley Cyrus has also been live streaming Monday through Friday on Instagram.