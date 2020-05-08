Musicians offer virtual concerts during national shutdown

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

May 9

  • 2 p.m., pianist Daniel Vnukowski will hold a live stream via Facebook.
  • 2 p.m., The Pretty Reckless, Ice Nine Kills, Grayscale and more will be a apart of an interactive live stream here.
  • 5 p.m., Brandy Clark Presents Jam in Place on Facebook live. For more Jam in Place, visit Martin Guitar on Facebook.
  • 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Jane Goodall, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies), Earth, Wind and Fire and more will live stream through LIVEMEDAID on FacebookYouTubeTwitter and www.livemedaid.com.
  • 6 p.m., Duo Jesse and Joy will be hosting a concert via YouTube.

May 10

May 11

  • 4:30 p.m., The San Francisco Ballet will perform Romeo and Juliet via live stream.
  • 6 p.m., Tina Fey, Billy Joel and more will host an hour-long fundraising special through local television stations, iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations.

May 15

  • 2 p.m., Miley Cyrus will perform “The Climb” during Facebook and Instagram’s Celebrate the Class of 2020 event.

Daily Concerts

  • 8:30 p.m., Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster are performing daily concerts on Instagram.
  • The Metropolitan Opera is offering nightly Operas through its live stream here.
  • Live DJ sessions are available on Twitch.
  • 1 p.m., Sofi Tukker will have daily DJ sessions on Facebook.

The hip-hop band, The Roots, have a large selection available on YouTube.

Garth Brooks has a live stream on Facebook every Monday.

Miley Cyrus has also been live streaming Monday through Friday on Instagram.

