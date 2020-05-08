Senior Spotlight: Ben Smith

JACKSON, Tenn. — As a senior at Sacred Heart, Ben Smith had put everything into preparing for the 2020 baseball season, ready to bring a new energy to the Knight’s dugout.

“We were just looking forward to just coming as a team together, we lost a couple players over the past year and we really wanted to come together and play as a team. I mean the first two games looked great, played great. It was just a really hopeful look,” said Smith.

But as rumors of a cancelled season began to surface, Smith remained optimistic, but still had to embrace that his time at the high school level was coming to a close.

“I knew it wouldn’t be the only two weeks that they said it would be, but I never, like I kept on having hope that the season wouldn’t be fully cancelled,” said Smith.

Looking back, it’s the lifelong memories on the Sacred Heart diamond that will stick with Smith, along with the people that have been there every step of the way.

“I mean the two seniors, they’re my best friends, been that way since my freshman year. I mean, I feel awful, it’s terrible we don’t get to finish our senior year together,” said Smith. “I mean all the other guys on the team, they’re my brothers, been that way for four years now. I love them.”

Smith now looks ahead to a future with the baseball program at Union University. But before he departs for the next level, Smith hopes more than anything that he was able to leave behind a positive example for others to follow.

“Just always going the extra mile, just always putting in the extra work to get better,” said Smith.