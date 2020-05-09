14,768 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 242 deaths, 1,319 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 14,768 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 9. In addition, 242 people have died and 1,319 are hospitalized. Another 7,369 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 31
- Bedford County – 231
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 604
- Blount County – 71
- Bradley County – 69
- Campbell County – 16
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 18
- Carter County — 18
- Cheatham County – 61
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 17
- Coffee County – 52
- Crockett County — 9
- Cumberland County – 85
- Davidson County – 3,358
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 27
- Dickson County – 85
- Dyer County – 41
- Fayette County – 77
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 40
- Gibson County – 53
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 44
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 21
- Hamilton County – 232
- Hardeman County — 116
- Hardin County – 7
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 26
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 15
- Hickman County – 49
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 11
- Jackson County – 8
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 5
- Knox County – 262
- Lake County – 59
- Lauderdale County – 26
- Lawrence County – 20
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 39
- Macon County – 58
- Madison County – 150
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 55
- McMinn County – 116
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 30
- Montgomery County – 172
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 10
- Obion County — 16
- Overton County – 11
- Perry County – 13
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 166
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 219
- Rutherford County – 720
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 6
- Sevier County – 65
- Shelby County – 3,189
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 54
- Sumner County – 693
- Tipton County – 158
- Trousdale County — 1,357
- Unicoi County – 2
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 12
- Washington County – 61
- Wayne County – 3
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 16
- Williamson County – 441
- Wilson County – 297
- Out of state – 366
- Pending – 33
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 5,968
- Black or African-American – 3,043
- Other/Multiracial – 1,047
- Asian – 341
- Pending – 4,369
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,780
- Hispanic – 1,687
- Pending – 5,301
Gender:
- Female – 6,224
- Male – 7,735
- Pending – 809
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.