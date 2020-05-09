14,768 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 242 deaths, 1,319 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 14,768 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 9. In addition, 242 people have died and 1,319 are hospitalized. Another 7,369 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 31

Bedford County – 231

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 604

Blount County – 71

Bradley County – 69

Campbell County – 16

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 18

Carter County — 18

Cheatham County – 61

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 17

Coffee County – 52

Crockett County — 9

Cumberland County – 85

Davidson County – 3,358

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 27

Dickson County – 85

Dyer County – 41

Fayette County – 77

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 40

Gibson County – 53

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 44

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 21

Hamilton County – 232

Hardeman County — 116

Hardin County – 7

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 26

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 15

Hickman County – 49

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 11

Jackson County – 8

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 5

Knox County – 262

Lake County – 59

Lauderdale County – 26

Lawrence County – 20

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 39

Macon County – 58

Madison County – 150

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 55

McMinn County – 116

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 30

Montgomery County – 172

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 10

Obion County — 16

Overton County – 11

Perry County – 13

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 166

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 219

Rutherford County – 720

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 6

Sevier County – 65

Shelby County – 3,189

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 54

Sumner County – 693

Tipton County – 158

Trousdale County — 1,357

Unicoi County – 2

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 12

Washington County – 61

Wayne County – 3

Weakley County — 24

White County – 16

Williamson County – 441

Wilson County – 297

Out of state – 366

Pending – 33

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 5,968

Black or African-American – 3,043

Other/Multiracial – 1,047

Asian – 341

Pending – 4,369

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,780

Hispanic – 1,687

Pending – 5,301

Gender:

Female – 6,224

Male – 7,735

Pending – 809

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.