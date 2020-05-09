Church brings relief to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of God’s Family Deliverance Ministry have come together to provide residents with essential supplies such as clothing, food and toiletries for free.

Co-pastor Dorothy Taylor says there have been many people left without jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why the ministry is rolling up their sleeves to help families who are dealing with the economic toll of COVID-19 at their kitchen tables.

“Walmart. They are not stocked up on everything with this coronavirus. The groceries and stuff is needed because we have four kids in the house plus him and three adults,” said Thomas Johnson, who received a donation.

“We have food bags, we have hygiene bags, we have clothing, shoes and we also have carryout plates for you when you leave to take home for you and your family,” Taylor said. “So just come and let us bless you,” Taylor said.

Some of those receiving donations say they have stories of struggle, financial hardship and stories of already making it with little due to the impact of the virus.

Others say they were on the search for one thing they couldn’t find anywhere else.

“Toilet paper was selling out and it was really hard to get toilet paper. My mom says she had to go around looking for toilet paper in a lot of places,” said Dena Blake, who also received donations.

Taylor says it feels wonderful to be able to provide the community with such a service during a time of uncertainty and need.

“We just wanted to be here in our neighborhood to let them know we are here for you, and we want to kind of help you to get through this time,” she said.

Taylor says she wants to continue helping the community. She says another giveaway will be held the first Saturday of every month, starting at 9 a.m.