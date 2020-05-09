Family celebrates loved one’s 90th birthday

MILAN, Tenn.–One family celebrated their loved one’s birthday milestone, with a twist.

Ira Brogdon’s family showed their love through a special surprise party.

“I had five brothers, and I was the only girl. We lived in the country, and that’s why I’m tough and lived a long life,” Brogdon said.

Ira Brogdon received a drive by surprise party for her 90th birthday Saturday afternoon at Fellowship Baptist Church in Milan.

Her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren drove by and showed their love.

“It just thrills me, I love my family,” Brogdon said.

Her daughter, Charlotte Harris, says her mother was one of the church founders, and that she loves the church.

“She is a very Christian lady. She believes in prayer, and she has people that call her and ask her to pray for them,” Harris said.

Harris says her mother has heart problems, and is thankful to see her mom celebrate 90 years.

“That was one of her wishes, that she would live to celebrate her birthday and to see her two great grandsons graduate, and they will May 15th,” Harris said.

Some of Brogdon’s great grandchildren spoke about what makes their granny special.

“She does everything for us, and she’s the kindest person I know,” great grandson Hayden Sullivan said.

“She’s the rock of the family, she’s what holds our entire family together. We don’t know what we’d do without her,” great granddaughters Adria and Courtney DePriest said.

Brogdon also received a few gifts from her family.

“I got pictures, a necklace, and just different stuff. When you turn 90, you don’t really need much,” Brogdon said.

She has advice for the younger generations.

“I’d tell them to live for the Lord, and try to be as close to the Lord as you can because that’s how I got as far as I am, by serving the Lord and living for Him,” Brogdon said.

She says her favorite memory with her family is getting together and cooking for them every Sunday.