Fashion shop gifts $500 to hairdressers, nail techs

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local fashion shop gave away generous donations to hairdressers and nail specialists in need.

The Corner Boutique in north Jackson made a Facebook post, giving away $100 cash to five people who were suffering in the hair and nail salon industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. Families and friends made nominations.

Kaitlin Warf Galey, Marie Mask, Stephanie Carter and Sydney Walton and Leslie Bullman each won the $100 cash prize..

Bullman says she is overjoyed.

She has been quarantined for weeks with her 8-year-old son Wyatt, who has had to stay home from school for weeks due to the pandemic.