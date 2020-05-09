Group brings smiles to nursing home residents

BELLS, Tenn. — A group of people stopped by a local nursing home to bring smiles to resident’s faces.

Members of the Al Chymia Shrine Temple stopped by Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday. The group brightened a few of the resident’s day by clowning around with a large parade following.

Nursing homes across Tennessee have been closed off to visitors and families because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to follow social distancing guidelines, the group also looked through windows waving to the residents.

“With the parades and different things like that shut down, we’re really looking forward to getting together, bring smiles to faces. We’ve got everything from clowns to hillbillies to Shriners just coming out trying to bring a smile to everyone’s face,” said David Vince, who dressed as Harley the Clown.

The group spent about 30 minutes greeting the residents.