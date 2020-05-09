RIFA to receive $2,000 donation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Area Business and Professional Women are making a donation to a local nonprofit.

Jackson Area BPW says they will be making a donation of $2,000 to Regional Inter-Faith Association on Tuesday.

The donation will be made by members of the Jackson Area BPW, according to a news release from the organization.

“We are proud to support the efforts of RIFA to provide nutritional food to the men, women and children of our area, especially during this time of great need,” Jackson Area BPW President Jacque Hillman.

The release says members will also thank RIFA staff for the efforts they make to provide for the community.