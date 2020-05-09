Trinity Christian Academy celebrates class of 2020

JACKSON, Tenn.–Another school celebrates their class of 2020 with a graduation ceremony.

Trinity Christian Academy held a graduation ceremony for their seniors, with social distance guidelines in place.

Graduates, faculty, and families sat six feet apart, the school offered face masks for those who wanted them, and each senior had a ticket limit for family members.

School officials say it’s the first outdoor graduation ceremony.

Head of school Judy Brown says she’s grateful to honor the students with a ceremony, and says the class of 2020 will be remembered for their work ethic and kindness.

“This class has been very kind to underclassmen and even our elementary students. Members of the class of 2020 are very well respected on our campus because of their compassion for younger students, and their leadership with them,” Brown said.

She adds that the class of 2020 had a positive impact on TCA’s student body, and they’ll be missed.