14,985 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 243 deaths, 1,325 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 14,985 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 10. In addition, 243 people have died and 1,325 are hospitalized. Another 7,528 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 31

Bedford County – 237

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 604

Blount County – 71

Bradley County – 69

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 19

Carter County — 18

Cheatham County – 63

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 17

Coffee County – 53

Crockett County — 9

Cumberland County – 85

Davidson County – 3,401

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 27

Dickson County – 86

Dyer County – 41

Fayette County – 79

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 40

Gibson County – 54

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 21

Hamilton County – 233

Hardeman County — 151

Hardin County – 8

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 26

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 15

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 10

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 5

Knox County – 263

Lake County – 59

Lauderdale County – 26

Lawrence County – 20

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 41

Macon County – 58

Madison County – 151

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 55

McMinn County – 117

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 28

Montgomery County – 174

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 16

Overton County – 11

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 175

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 218

Rutherford County – 725

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 6

Sevier County – 65

Shelby County – 3,260

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 54

Sumner County – 698

Tipton County – 159

Trousdale County — 1,357

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 12

Washington County – 61

Wayne County – 3

Weakley County — 24

White County – 16

Williamson County – 443

Wilson County – 300

Out of state – 375

Pending – 34

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 6,016

Black or African-American – 3,087

Other/Multiracial – 1,062

Asian – 342

Pending – 4,478

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,843

Hispanic – 1,715

Pending – 5,427

Gender:

Female – 6,299

Male – 7,851

Pending – 835

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.