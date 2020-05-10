14,985 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 243 deaths, 1,325 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 14,985 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 10. In addition, 243 people have died and 1,325 are hospitalized. Another 7,528 have recovered.

State Numbers 1

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 31
  • Bedford County – 237
  • Benton County – 6
  • Bledsoe County – 604
  • Blount County – 71
  • Bradley County – 69
  • Campbell County – 17
  • Cannon County – 13
  • Carroll County – 19
  • Carter County — 18
  • Cheatham County – 63
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 7
  • Clay County – 6
  • Cocke County – 17
  • Coffee County – 53
  • Crockett County — 9
  • Cumberland County – 85
  • Davidson County – 3,401
  • Decatur County – 4
  • DeKalb County – 27
  • Dickson County – 86
  • Dyer County – 41
  • Fayette County – 79
  • Fentress County – 6
  • Franklin County – 40
  • Gibson County – 54
  • Giles County – 9
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 46
  • Grundy County – 30
  • Hamblen County – 21
  • Hamilton County – 233
  • Hardeman County — 151
  • Hardin County – 8
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 26
  • Henderson County — 10
  • Henry County — 15
  • Hickman County – 52
  • Houston County – 6
  • Humphreys County – 12
  • Jackson County – 10
  • Jefferson County – 26
  • Johnson County – 5
  • Knox County – 263
  • Lake County – 59
  • Lauderdale County – 26
  • Lawrence County – 20
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 16
  • Loudon County – 41
  • Macon County – 58
  • Madison County – 151
  • Marion County – 29
  • Marshall County – 24
  • Maury County – 55
  • McMinn County – 117
  • McNairy County — 11
  • Meigs County – 22
  • Monroe County – 28
  • Montgomery County – 174
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 12
  • Obion County — 16
  • Overton County – 11
  • Perry County – 13
  • Pickett County — 1
  • Polk County – 12
  • Putnam County – 175
  • Rhea County – 6
  • Roane County – 8
  • Robertson County – 218
  • Rutherford County – 725
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 6
  • Sevier County – 65
  • Shelby County – 3,260
  • Smith County – 24
  • Stewart County — 7
  • Sullivan County – 54
  • Sumner County – 698
  • Tipton County – 159
  • Trousdale County — 1,357
  • Unicoi County – 3
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 2
  • Warren County – 12
  • Washington County – 61
  • Wayne County – 3
  • Weakley County — 24
  • White County – 16
  • Williamson County – 443
  • Wilson County – 300
  • Out of state – 375
  • Pending – 34

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 6,016
  • Black or African-American – 3,087
  • Other/Multiracial – 1,062
  • Asian – 342
  • Pending – 4,478

State Numbers 2

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,843
  • Hispanic – 1,715
  • Pending – 5,427

State Numbers 3

Gender:

  • Female – 6,299
  • Male – 7,851
  • Pending – 835

State Numbers 4

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts