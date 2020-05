HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–

Jaiana Butler is a Humboldt Native, and recently graduated from Georgia State University.

Her family got together to congratulate the graduate with a small barbecue.

“I appreciate that, I appreciate them still trying to do something for me, even though considering the circumstances, and they supported me all the way through,” said Butler.

The 2020 graduate received her degree with honors as Magna Cum Laude.