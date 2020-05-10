No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the total number of cases remains at 156 in Madison County.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and two of those patients are on ventilators.

129 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 10 residents report feeling better.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 99 (63%)
  • 38301: 41 (26%)
  • 38356: 3 (2%)
  • 38391: 3 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (1%)
  • 38343: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38313: 4 (2.5%)
  • 38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 100 (64%)
  • White: 45 (29%)
  • Asian: 5 (3%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 1 (1%)
  • Unspecified: 3 (2%)

Gender:

  • Female: 85 (54%)
  • Male: 71 (46%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 129 (83%)
  • Not recovered: 10 (6%)
  • Better: 10 (6%)
  • Unknown: 6 (4%)
  • Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 5 (3%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 20 (13%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 22 (14%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 28 (18%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 44 (28%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 22 (14%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 11 (7%)
  • 80+ — 3 (2%)
