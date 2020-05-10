No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19.
As of Sunday, the total number of cases remains at 156 in Madison County.
Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and two of those patients are on ventilators.
129 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 10 residents report feeling better.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 99 (63%)
- 38301: 41 (26%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 3 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2.5%)
- 38313: 4 (2.5%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 100 (64%)
- White: 45 (29%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 1 (1%)
- Unspecified: 3 (2%)
Gender:
- Female: 85 (54%)
- Male: 71 (46%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 129 (83%)
- Not recovered: 10 (6%)
- Better: 10 (6%)
- Unknown: 6 (4%)
- Deaths: 1 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 5 (3%)
- 21 – 30 years: 20 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 22 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 28 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 44 (28%)
- 61 – 70 years: 22 (14%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (7%)
- 80+ — 3 (2%)