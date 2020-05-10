No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the total number of cases remains at 156 in Madison County.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and two of those patients are on ventilators.

129 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and 10 residents report feeling better.

Zip Code:

38305: 99 (63%)

38301: 41 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 3 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 100 (64%)

White: 45 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 3 (2%)

Gender:

Female: 85 (54%)

Male: 71 (46%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 129 (83%)

Not recovered: 10 (6%)

Better: 10 (6%)

Unknown: 6 (4%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: