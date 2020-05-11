15,544 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 251 deaths, 1,344 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 15,544 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 11. In addition, 251 people have died and 1,344 are hospitalized. Another 8,038 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 33

Bedford County –238

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 604

Blount County – 72

Bradley County – 72

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 21

Carter County — 18

Cheatham County – 66

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 18

Coffee County – 54

Crockett County — 12

Cumberland County – 84

Davidson County – 3,465

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 28

Dickson County – 86

Dyer County – 43

Fayette County – 80

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 41

Gibson County – 56

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 21

Hamilton County – 240

Hardeman County — 171

Hardin County – 8

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 26

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 15

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 10

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 5

Knox County – 280

Lake County – 61

Lauderdale County – 36

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 43

Macon County – 59

Madison County – 156

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 55

McMinn County – 122

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 31

Montgomery County – 180

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 16

Overton County – 14

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 178

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 220

Rutherford County – 745

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 6

Sevier County – 65

Shelby County – 3,372

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 54

Sumner County – 699

Tipton County – 373

Trousdale County — 1,363

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 12

Washington County – 65

Wayne County – 3

Weakley County — 24

White County – 16

Williamson County – 445

Wilson County – 302

Out of state – 395

Pending – 38

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 6,137

Black or African-American – 3,178

Other/Multiracial – 1,085

Asian – 342

Pending – 4,802

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,973

Hispanic – 1,779

Pending – 5,792

Gender:

Female – 6,456

Male – 8,237

Pending – 851

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.