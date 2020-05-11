15,544 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 251 deaths, 1,344 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 15,544 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 11. In addition, 251 people have died and 1,344 are hospitalized. Another 8,038 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 33
- Bedford County –238
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 604
- Blount County – 72
- Bradley County – 72
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 21
- Carter County — 18
- Cheatham County – 66
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 18
- Coffee County – 54
- Crockett County — 12
- Cumberland County – 84
- Davidson County – 3,465
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 28
- Dickson County – 86
- Dyer County – 43
- Fayette County – 80
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 41
- Gibson County – 56
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 21
- Hamilton County – 240
- Hardeman County — 171
- Hardin County – 8
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 26
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 15
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 10
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 5
- Knox County – 280
- Lake County – 61
- Lauderdale County – 36
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 43
- Macon County – 59
- Madison County – 156
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 55
- McMinn County – 122
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 31
- Montgomery County – 180
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 12
- Obion County — 16
- Overton County – 14
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 1
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 178
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 220
- Rutherford County – 745
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 6
- Sevier County – 65
- Shelby County – 3,372
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 54
- Sumner County – 699
- Tipton County – 373
- Trousdale County — 1,363
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 12
- Washington County – 65
- Wayne County – 3
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 16
- Williamson County – 445
- Wilson County – 302
- Out of state – 395
- Pending – 38
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 6,137
- Black or African-American – 3,178
- Other/Multiracial – 1,085
- Asian – 342
- Pending – 4,802
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 7,973
- Hispanic – 1,779
- Pending – 5,792
- Female – 6,456
- Male – 8,237
- Pending – 851
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.