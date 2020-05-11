159 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County, 129 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total to 159 total cases.

Health department director Kim Tedford says the three patients are all employees at a long-term care facility where widespread testing was conducted.

The patients are a 46-year-old woman, a 62-year-old woman, and a 37-year-old woman. None of those patients are currently hospitalized.

Tedford says 129 of the total number of confirmed patients have recovered. Four patients are currently hospitalized and two of them remain on ventilators.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 100 (63%)

38301: 42 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2.5%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2.5%)

38313: 4 (2.5%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 102 (64%)

White: 46 (29%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 3 (2%)

Gender:

Female: 88 (55%)

Male: 71 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 129 (81%)

Not recovered: 10 (6%)

Better: 10 (6%)

Unknown: 9 (6%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: