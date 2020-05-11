Delta Dental offers aid to Tennessee dentists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, Delta Dental of Tennessee announced it is providing over $3 million to dentists across the state.

A news release from Delta Dental says the grant will support dentists as they reopen their businesses following the recent shutdown caused by COVID-19.

A $1,000 allowance will be available to dentists across Tennessee, according to the release. Delta Dental says they do not have to be a apart of their network.

The program is called Operation #SmilesMatter and will help businesses get much needed supplies, equipment and technology, according to the release.

“During this difficult time, we hope this support helps ease the burden as dentists return to their practices and safely move beyond providing emergency-only care,” said Phil Wenk, DDS, CEO and president of Delta Dental of Tennessee.

To participate or learn more about Operation #SmilesMatter, visit Delta Dental’s website.