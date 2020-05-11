Elementary school holds drive-thru graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday evening a local elementary school made history.

Kindergartners and fifth graders participated in the first ever drive-thru graduation at Jackson Christian Elementary School.

School leaders wanted to keep everyone safe, so they encouraged parents to dress their kids and vehicles up for graduation.

Teachers cheered for the students from the sidelines. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Josh Robinson emceed.

“See the parents lined up, they decorated their cars. The kindergarten children are hanging off the back of the truck or off the sun roof, and we just want them to see our love and appreciation for them,” said Director of Jackson Christian Elementary School Linda Bradford.

The students received their diplomas after the parade, along with a family photo.