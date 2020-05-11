Hospital, local businesses face changes as restrictions are lifted

JACKSON, Tenn. — Changes are coming as the City of Jackson continues easing COVID-19 restrictions.

In April, Governor Lee and the state health department began sharing with local first responders the names and addresses of Tennesseans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford says central dispatch in the city signed the memorandum to receive the information, but the sheriff’s office did not.

Additionally, officials with Jackson-Madison County General Hospital announced it is changing its visitor policies.

“We are going to allow one designated visitor for our patients,” said Amy Garner, chief compliance officer for West Tennessee Healthcare.

This is for any patient in the emergency department, anyone coming in for a procedure or an inpatient.

That designated visitor cannot change during the stay. It has to be the same visitor.

You will still be required to wear a face mask and have your temperature checked.

The city and county also plan to have a meeting with retail stores and restaurants later this week to talk about the next phase of reopening.

“To talk with them about their comfort level, what they’re seeing. And so we want to make sure we’re being even more inclusive on the decision we’re making going forward,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

The next phase would include opening all retail and restaurant spaces and lifting all travel restrictions.

“If those numbers jump, as a result of these businesses being open, it’s going to give us a little different attitude about expanding the openings that have already occurred. Or, allowing new businesses to open,” said Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris.

Officials are still strongly encouraging you to wear a mask in places where it’s not possible to social distance.

This week is also National Hospital Week. To celebrate all of the healthcare workers, the Tennessee National Guard will be flying over Jackson-Madison County General Hospital Tuesday afternoon around 1:18 p.m.