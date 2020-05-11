Jackson-Madison County General Hospital updates visitation policies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has made changes to their hours and visitation policies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the hospital says visitors and patients will be allowed access through the emergency department 24 hours a day, through the main entrance off Skyline Drive and the Garage One entrance on the first floor from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at the Ayers Children’s Medical Center on Forest Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The release says visitor and patient screening will continue at those locations.

All visitors, patients, staff members and physicians must wear masks and use hand sanitizer, the release says. Visitors and patients will have their temperature checked upon entering the facilities, the release says.

Patients will now be allowed one designated visitor, with the exception of COVID-19 patients. Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, patients may have two parents in their room for the duration of their visit, according to the release.

End-of-life care patients may have a limited number of visitors, who must all remain in their room.

The hospital is not allowing visitors under the age of 18 at this time, according to the release.

The release says the hospital understands the restrictive policy may be difficult for visitors and patients, but the changes are intended to protect the well-being of patients, providers and staff members.

Hospital officials hope that the more relaxed visitation police will help both the patient and visitor experience, but everyone will need to wear masks and adhere to all policies.