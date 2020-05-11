Jackson senior living center holds parade for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — Northbrooke Senior Living Rehabilitation hosted its first ever drive-thru parade Monday morning.

It was dedicated to its residents who can’t have visits from family due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Residents haven’t been able to get out. They don’t get to see their families very much, so we decided that we would make it a bigger event this year and have a family parade,” said AHC Northbrooke Activity Director Connie Ables.

It started with a proclamation from Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, recognizing National Nursing Home Week.

Then they did an organized balloon release to represent the residents letting go of their fears.

Finally, the festivities started.

“Families really enjoyed it. They were so excited, when they got their letter, to be a part of it,” Ables said.

Around 20 cars participated in Monday’s parade. Grateful family members were able to see their older relatives in person for the first time in months.

“Trying every way we can to keep them connected,” Ables said. “Skype, FaceTime, Duo, Zoom, anything we can connect them with, the phone calls, we’re doing it.”

When it was all over, the nursing home organizers said it was good enough that they might do this every year now.

“I’m thankful for the day, and I’m glad for my residents,” Ables said.