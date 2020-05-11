Jackson State offers free online courses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be providing free select online courses.

A news release from Jackson State says the classes will be available online and are free of charge for those that begin before June 30.

The courses include:

  • Managing Customer Service
  • Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
  • Personal Finance
  • 12 Steps to a Successful Job Search
  • Creating Web Pages
  • Creating WordPress Websites
  • Individual Excellence
  • Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
  • Keys to Effective Communication
  • Marketing Your Business on the Internet

Jackson State says a certificate will be issued once the course is complete. To learn more about the courses or to sign up, click here.

You will have three months to complete the course.

