Jackson State offers free online courses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be providing free select online courses.

A news release from Jackson State says the classes will be available online and are free of charge for those that begin before June 30.

The courses include:

Managing Customer Service

Fundamentals of Supervision and Management

Personal Finance

12 Steps to a Successful Job Search

Creating Web Pages

Creating WordPress Websites

Individual Excellence

Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

Keys to Effective Communication

Marketing Your Business on the Internet

Jackson State says a certificate will be issued once the course is complete. To learn more about the courses or to sign up, click here.

You will have three months to complete the course.