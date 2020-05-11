Jackson State offers free online courses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College says it will be providing free select online courses.
A news release from Jackson State says the classes will be available online and are free of charge for those that begin before June 30.
The courses include:
- Managing Customer Service
- Fundamentals of Supervision and Management
- Personal Finance
- 12 Steps to a Successful Job Search
- Creating Web Pages
- Creating WordPress Websites
- Individual Excellence
- Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring
- Keys to Effective Communication
- Marketing Your Business on the Internet
Jackson State says a certificate will be issued once the course is complete. To learn more about the courses or to sign up, click here.
You will have three months to complete the course.