Local business reopens “For The First Time in Forever”

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store found a fun way to reopen.

Havner’s Frame Shoppe in Jackson made a music video announcing they are finally open by appointment only.

The video shows Charlie Havner carrying his daughter, also named Charlie, as he sings Frozen’s “For The First Time in Forever.”

They encourage everyone to practice social distancing and to wear masks. They say they cannot wait to see their customers.

To learn more about Havner’s Frame Shoppe, visit their website.