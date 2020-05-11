Mugshots : Madison County : 05/08/20 – 05/11/20 May 11, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/23Samantha Orlow Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 2/23Akeem Crymes Criminal trespass, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/23Alicia Musgrave Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/23David Valentine Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 5/23Deatress Mclean Schedule IV drug violations, schedule V drug violations, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 6/23Delonte Gunn Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 7/23Destaney Howard Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 8/23Dmitry Trukhachev Shoplifting/theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 9/23James Wilbourn Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/23Javarous Jett Unlawful exposure, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 11/23Joseph Mitchelson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 12/23Khiarra Jackson Vandalism, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 13/23Laquinton Dotson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/23Malik Richardson Driving under the influence, speeding Show Caption Hide Caption 15/23Michael White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 16/23Rasheed South Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 17/23Ricky Cole Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 18/23Shanda Snipes Aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 19/23Tatyana Mays Aggravted assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/23Terrance Washington Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, violation of conditions of community supervision, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, sex offender registry violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/23Tristan Adams Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 22/23Valdez Gray Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 23/23William Jelks Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/11/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest