Mugshots : Madison County : 05/08/20 – 05/11/20

1/23 Samantha Orlow Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/23 Akeem Crymes Criminal trespass, failure to appear

3/23 Alicia Musgrave Aggravated domestic assault

4/23 David Valentine Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

5/23 Deatress Mclean Schedule IV drug violations, schedule V drug violations, evading arrest

6/23 Delonte Gunn Evading arrest

7/23 Destaney Howard Harassment

8/23 Dmitry Trukhachev Shoplifting/theft of property, simple possession/casual exchange



9/23 James Wilbourn Violation of community corrections

10/23 Javarous Jett Unlawful exposure, harassment

11/23 Joseph Mitchelson Schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

12/23 Khiarra Jackson Vandalism, criminal trespass

13/23 Laquinton Dotson Violation of community corrections

14/23 Malik Richardson Driving under the influence, speeding

15/23 Michael White Violation of probation

16/23 Rasheed South Driving under the influence, open container law



17/23 Ricky Cole Aggravated assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

18/23 Shanda Snipes Aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated burglary

19/23 Tatyana Mays Aggravted assault

20/23 Terrance Washington Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, violation of conditions of community supervision, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, sex offender registry violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

21/23 Tristan Adams Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

22/23 Valdez Gray Aggravated domestic assault

23/23 William Jelks Violation of community corrections















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/08/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/11/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.