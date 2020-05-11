Rain Showers Return Tonight

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, May 11th

A few showers are moving into West Tennessee now but with no lightning anywhere nearby. We’ll have a chance for rain from tonight through tomorrow with temperatures quickly warming back into the 80s soon.

TONIGHT

Under cloudy skies, scattered rain will move into West Tennessee tonight but most of the rain will be light. With calm winds present, temperatures will drop to the middle 40s by sunrise Tuesday.

Expect a cloudy day tomorrow with highs in the lower 60s. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day but most of the rain will be light. Thunderstorms are unlikely – the odds for lightning increase later this week with warmer weather ahead. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

