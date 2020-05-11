Robert Lee Pyles, age 78, of Jackson, Tennessee passed away on Thursday May 7, 2020. Robert was born November 17, 1941 to John and Effie Mae Pyles in Jackson, TN. He worked as a shipping clerk at Porter Cable for 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife; Naomi Pyles. His two sons, Don Pyles & Lynette Williams, and Lee Pyles & wife Mary. His three grandchildren, Zach Pyles & wife Ashleigh, Ally Pyles, and Mary Paige Pyles. His sister Elizabeth Hines.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Effie Mae Pyles. His brother Joe Pyles. His sister Charlene Cox.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the family will have a private Memorial Service. George A. Smith and Sons, (731) 427-5555.

