16,111 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 265 deaths, 1,363 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 16,111 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 12. In addition, 265 people have died and 1,363 are hospitalized. Another 8,336 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 34

Bedford County – 239

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 604

Blount County – 73

Bradley County – 74

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 22

Carter County — 18

Cheatham County – 76

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 19

Coffee County – 54

Crockett County — 12

Cumberland County – 86

Davidson County – 3,580

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 28

Dickson County – 88

Dyer County – 43

Fayette County – 82

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 41

Gibson County – 57

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 23

Hamilton County – 258

Hardeman County — 170

Hardin County – 8

Hawkins County – 32

Haywood County — 28

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 15

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 10

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 11

Knox County – 286

Lake County – 99

Lauderdale County – 40

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 44

Macon County – 69

Madison County – 157

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 57

McMinn County – 122

McNairy County — 11

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 33

Montgomery County – 188

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 16

Overton County – 14

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 180

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 244

Rutherford County – 764

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 6

Sevier County – 65

Shelby County – 3,429

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 54

Sumner County – 708

Tipton County – 395

Trousdale County — 1,364

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 13

Washington County – 65

Wayne County – 3

Weakley County — 24

White County – 17

Williamson County – 447

Wilson County – 306

Out of state – 363

Pending – 256

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 6,402

Black or African-American – 3,396

Other/Multiracial – 1,145

Asian – 345

Pending – 4,823

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,134

Hispanic – 1,925

Pending – 6,052

Gender:

Female – 6,606

Male – 8,645

Pending – 860

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.