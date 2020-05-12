16,111 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 265 deaths, 1,363 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 16,111 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 12. In addition, 265 people have died and 1,363 are hospitalized. Another 8,336 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 34
- Bedford County – 239
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 604
- Blount County – 73
- Bradley County – 74
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 22
- Carter County — 18
- Cheatham County – 76
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 19
- Coffee County – 54
- Crockett County — 12
- Cumberland County – 86
- Davidson County – 3,580
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 28
- Dickson County – 88
- Dyer County – 43
- Fayette County – 82
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 41
- Gibson County – 57
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 23
- Hamilton County – 258
- Hardeman County — 170
- Hardin County – 8
- Hawkins County – 32
- Haywood County — 28
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 15
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 10
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 11
- Knox County – 286
- Lake County – 99
- Lauderdale County – 40
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 44
- Macon County – 69
- Madison County – 157
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 57
- McMinn County – 122
- McNairy County — 11
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 33
- Montgomery County – 188
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 12
- Obion County — 16
- Overton County – 14
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 1
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 180
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 244
- Rutherford County – 764
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 6
- Sevier County – 65
- Shelby County – 3,429
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 54
- Sumner County – 708
- Tipton County – 395
- Trousdale County — 1,364
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 13
- Washington County – 65
- Wayne County – 3
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 17
- Williamson County – 447
- Wilson County – 306
- Out of state – 363
- Pending – 256
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 6,402
- Black or African-American – 3,396
- Other/Multiracial – 1,145
- Asian – 345
- Pending – 4,823
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,134
- Hispanic – 1,925
- Pending – 6,052
Gender:
- Female – 6,606
- Male – 8,645
- Pending – 860
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.