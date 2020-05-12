163 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed positive COVID-19 results for four new patients, bringing the total to 163 in Madison County, according to a news release.

The new cases are a 24-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy. None of these patients are currently hospitalized.

The health department says four residents remain hospitalized, and two of those patients are currently on ventilators.

Of the 163 cases, 139 patients have completely recovered from COVID-19.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 104 (64%)

38301: 42 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (63%)

White: 46 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 6 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 89 (55%)

Male: 74 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 139 (85%)

Not recovered: 9 (5%)

Better: 6 (4%)

Unknown: 8 (5%)

Deaths: 1 (1%)

Age: