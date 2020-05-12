Cloudy With Spotty On And Off Showers

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 12 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off with cloudy skies. Spotty showers have been moving through the area. That will continue off and on through today. Light to Moderate rain possible. Not a bad idea taking the umbrella with you today. The other story will be the temperature today. With clouds and still a persistent northerly light wind temps will struggle slowly through the 50s today. High temperature may only be in the 50s. In fact, if that is the case, it will be the new lowest high temperature (62°/1960) for the today! Spotty showers will persist into the evening hours as a warm front slowly lifts north through north Mississippi.

