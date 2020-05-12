Dyersburg native appointed as Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced a new Chief Operating Officer.

A news release from the governor’s office says Dyersburg native Brandon O. Gibson will take on the role, replacing Butch Eley.

Gibson was serving as Senior Advisor to the Governor before being placed in the new position.

The release says Gibson earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agribusiness from Mississippi State University, and acquired a law degree from Southern Methodist University.

Gibson has also served on the Tennessee Court of Appeals and practiced law in West Tennessee.