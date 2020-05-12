Gyms see slow return of members

JACKSON, Tenn. — Gyms in the Hub City started reopening last week, but the recovery is slow.

The Lift Wellness Center in midtown Jackson reopened last week, with certain restrictions.

Since then, gym leadership said they only have around 20 percent the amount of visitors that they did last year at the same time.

Part of that is because they’ve had to stop offering certain amenities. The gym says members are following the rules well since the reopening.

“I feel like we were well prepared, and our members were well informed, so things are going kind of as expected,” said Lift Wellness Center Director Miki Martin.

They do not have a timetable for when certain amenities will be re-offered.