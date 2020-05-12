Jackson State holds second day of virtual forums

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College continued its virtual forums with its second candidate for school president.

Tuesday’s forum was Dr. Paige M. Niehaus, the provost for strategic initiatives at Wayne County Community College District in Detroit, Michigan.

Niehaus first cited her extensive background in community college leadership.

“I have 28 years of community college experience. I credit this to a servant-leadership type style. I truly enjoy giving back to the community,” Niehaus said.

She stressed the importance of higher ups being visible and known to the students of the college.

“It’s very important to be seen. I am somebody who will walk the walk, not just talk the talk. I will be on campus and getting to know our students,” Niehaus said.

She also focused on her success in grant applications and funding. She cited how useful grant funding can be for community colleges and what they can do.

“It’s very, very important to build those relationships and have those potential donors know our story. You can’t really just go chasing after money if you don’t have a plan. Our strategic plan is our plan,” Niehaus said.

Finally, she added why she thinks community colleges need to be proactive in showing the community what they provide.

“Have that great feeling when they come there and that great experience, and then go out back into their community or their neighborhood and say, ‘I went to Jackson State Community College for this class and it was awesome,'” Niehaus said.

