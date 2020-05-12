Louisiana mom wins coronavirus battle, discharged in time for Mother’s Day

Mom released from hospital in time for Mother's Day after battling COVID-19

After 47 days in the hospital battling coronavirus, including 28 days on life support, Tera Greene was discharged from the hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Friday. After losing her mom in April to COVID-19, her goal was to get home by Mother’s Day so her daughter wouldn’t be alone. “I did a lot of hard work to make it home for Mother’s Day. And I made it.”

Posted by CBS This Morning on Monday, May 11, 2020