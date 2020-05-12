Mugshots : Madison County : 05/11/20 – 05/12/20

1/13 James Glenn Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

2/13 Yolanda Bradford Disorderly conduct

3/13 Tracy Godwin Driving under the influence, open container law, speeding, violation of implied consent law

4/13 Poncho Watkins Driving on revoked/suspended license

5/13 Moira Washington Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/13 James Boswell Criminal impersonation, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/13 David Cook Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/13 Christopher Deem Disorderly conduct



9/13 Charles Neil Violation of community corrections

10/13 Autumn Runions Failure to appear

11/13 Amy Hite Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/13 Amber Judson Theft under $10,000

13/13 Amanda Warren Shoplifting/theft of property



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/12/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.