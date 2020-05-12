Mugshots : Madison County : 05/11/20 – 05/12/20 May 12, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13James Glenn Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Yolanda Bradford Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Tracy Godwin Driving under the influence, open container law, speeding, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Poncho Watkins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Moira Washington Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13James Boswell Criminal impersonation, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13David Cook Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Christopher Deem Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Charles Neil Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Autumn Runions Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Amy Hite Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Amber Judson Theft under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Amanda Warren Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/11/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/12/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest