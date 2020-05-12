Pick Tennessee App expands services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Pick Tennessee App received an upgrade.

A news release from the Department of Agriculture says the app has expanded to include all businesses listed within the program’s directory.

The app will now allow users to find farms, fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, eggs, dairy products, wineries and more, according to the release.

“The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has been proud to promote Pick Tennessee Products for more than 30 years,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “The mobile app launched in 2014, and we’ve worked hard to improve it ever since.”

You can go to PickTNProducts.org or use the mobile app. The app is available on Apple and Android devices.