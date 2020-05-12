RIFA receives $2,000 donation from local business

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Inter-Faith Association has found ways to keep giving back to those who need it most.

“Because our soup kitchen has been closed due to safety reasons, with the COVID-19, we have just given out so many food boxes,” said RIFA Marketing and Events Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins.

Dawkins says the stimulus checks can only go so far, and they want to be prepared for any future set backs the community might face.

“We’ve anticipated picking back up in the months of June and July, as unemployment shuts off and different things like that,” Dawkins said.

She says it’s thanks to donations and help from community members.

Jackson Area Business and Professional Women presented a check Tuesday afternoon. It was a way to support RIFA staff for their continued efforts to provide food and meals for many who need help.

“We are honored to present a check for $2,000 to RIFA to feed women and children. We’re all about women helping women, empowerment,” said Beth Bates, with Jackson Area Business and Professional Women.

“A lot of food has gone out of our doors, but we’ve been able to do that. [We are] thankful to these donors and our volunteers who have kept us going,” Dawkins said.

Staff members say they are planning to support the community through the summer.

“We know that the effects are going to continue. It is not stopping today. It is not stopping tomorrow,” Dawkins said. “The coming weeks and months are going to be hard.”

Dawkins says their summer season starts May 26.

They will provide breakfast and lunch to kids at locations with their Bus Stop Cafe. They also have plans to slowly open the soup kitchen soon.