Senior Spotlight: Austin Cobb

JACKSON, Tenn. — When spring rolls around, the baseball diamond becomes home to Liberty Tech’s Austin Cobb. Little did he know that after just two games this season, he would step on the field in a Crusader uniform for the last time.

“I didn’t have a final chance to actually put Liberty back to the top and show everybody what I actually have, and to compete at the next level,” said Cobb.

While deciding to cancel the entire season was no easy task, Cobb voices what every senior athlete across the country is feeling when it comes to grasping this difficult reality.

“I do, because it’s for the safety of everybody and the families. But I also feel like we should have a final chance to actually, you know, finish out the season or at least like half the season, just get one last opportunity,” said Cobb.

On the diamond, #4 was the heartbeat of the Crusaders, leading the way as a four year starter with a career batting average of .400. Looking ahead to this season, Cobb was eager to give everything he had for the Liberty program.

“Just trying to make it to the next level, and trying to represent what I have, and represent what Liberty provides for us, and just make it out, you know,” said Cobb.

Cobb’s time at Liberty has reached it’s end, but that doesn’t mean his impact fades away. Along with baseball, Cobb was constantly involved throughout his high school years, running cross country, playing basketball, and participating in the school band. Therefore, knowing that simple things in life, such as baseball, can be easily taken away, Cobb knows the importance of not taking any amount of time for granted, while enjoying the little things along the way.

“You just never know, so I wanted to just cherish every moment I had here, and just be thankful for the opportunity I had to play,” said Cobb. “The coaches, the season, and the teammates, all the ups and downs, all the competitiveness going into practice, and pre-game and post-game, just everything going along with the sports, I’m going to miss.”