Showers Continue From Tonight into Tomorrow Morning

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Tuesday, May 12th

Today felt more like March 12th than May 12th! The high temperature was only 57°F in Jackson, but on average it should be 79°F. We set a record for the coolest afternoon on May 12th where there’s never been a high temperature below 63°F on this date. In fact, there are only 15 other days in recorded with history (1949-2020) with highs below 60°F in May.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers will continue overnight in West Tennessee with mostly light rain. Thunderstorms continue to look unlikely for West Tennessee. Under cloudy skies, with light winds, temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by sunrise Wednesday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee tomorrow with a mix of sunshine and clouds overhead. Temperatures will be warmer than they were today with highs in the middle 70s! Even warmer weather is expected Thursday with humidity also slowly returning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the potential for thunderstorms over the next several days and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

