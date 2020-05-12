Sisters read to kids during COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since kids are spending more time at home, two local sisters, Dory Scott and Bretney Gibbons, have turned to YouTube to keep them entertained.

The sisters have a YouTube channel called Rose and Raven, where they read childhood favorites to kids.

Scott dresses up as the character, Belle, from the classic Disney film Beauty and the Beast and reads children’s books.

Scott and Gibbons say, “They are just two sisters trying to add some magic in the world.”