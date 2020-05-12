Tennessee Dept. of Correction releases number of inmates, employees with COVID-19
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction has released statistics on testing employees and inmates statewide for COVID-19.
The Tennessee Department of Correction says a total of 15,594 inmates have been tested in prison facilities statewide. Of those inmates, 1,848 have tested positive, 13,125 inmates have tested negative, and 618 have recovered from COVID-19.
Another three inmates have died from the virus. TDOC says their causes of death are under investigation at this time, pending the results of autopsies.
The TDOC says 55 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, and 25 of them have completely recovered from the virus.
The following is a breakdown of those testing numbers by facility.
Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
- Tested: 2,316
- Positive: 5
- Negative: 1,730
- Recovered: 580
- Deaths: 1
Morgan County Correctional Complex:
- Tested: 1,946
- Positive: 5
- Negative: 1,941
Northeast Correctional Complex:
- Tested: 654
- Positive: 6
- Negative: 648
Lois M. Derry Special Needs Facility:
- Tested: 571
- Positive: 13
- Negative: 558
Riverbend Maximum Security Institution:
- Tested: 727
- Positive: 2
- Negative: 725
Tennessee Prison for Women:
- Tested: 661
- Positive: 6
- Negative: 655
Turney Center Industrial Complex:
- Tested: 1,193
- Positive: 3
- Negative: 1,152
- Recovered: 38
Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex:
- Tested: 38
- Positive: 2
- Negative: 36
Mark Luttrell Transition Center:
- Tested: 243
- Positive: 52
- Negative: 191
Northwest Correctional Complex:
- Tested: 1,576
- Positive: 311
- Negative: 191
West Tennessee State Penitentiary:
- Tested: 217
- Positive: 1
- Negative: 216
Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center:
- Tested: 866
- Positive: 10
- Negative: 856
The following facilities are contracted to house inmates from the Tennessee Department of Correction and are privately-managed prisons.
Hardeman County Correctional Facility:
- Tested: 2,201
- Positive: 148
- Negative: 2,053
South Central Correctional Facility:
- Tested: 2
- Positive: 0
- Negative: 2
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center:
- Tested: 2,381
- Positive: 1,284
- Negative, 1, 095
- Deaths: 2
Whiteville Correctional Facility:
- Tested: 2
- Positive: 0
- Negative: 2
The following breakdown of the inmates’ ethnicities were also provided by TDOC”
- White: 3,495
- Black: 2,266
- Hispanic: 124
- Asian/Pacific Islander: 16
- American Indian/Alaskan Native: 6
- Unavailable: 8,108