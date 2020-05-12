Tennessee Dept. of Correction releases number of inmates, employees with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction has released statistics on testing employees and inmates statewide for COVID-19.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says a total of 15,594 inmates have been tested in prison facilities statewide. Of those inmates, 1,848 have tested positive, 13,125 inmates have tested negative, and 618 have recovered from COVID-19.

Another three inmates have died from the virus. TDOC says their causes of death are under investigation at this time, pending the results of autopsies.

The TDOC says 55 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, and 25 of them have completely recovered from the virus.

The following is a breakdown of those testing numbers by facility.

Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

Tested: 2,316

Positive: 5

Negative: 1,730

Recovered: 580

Deaths: 1

Morgan County Correctional Complex:

Tested: 1,946

Positive: 5

Negative: 1,941

Northeast Correctional Complex:

Tested: 654

Positive: 6

Negative: 648

Lois M. Derry Special Needs Facility:

Tested: 571

Positive: 13

Negative: 558

Riverbend Maximum Security Institution:

Tested: 727

Positive: 2

Negative: 725

Tennessee Prison for Women:

Tested: 661

Positive: 6

Negative: 655

Turney Center Industrial Complex:

Tested: 1,193

Positive: 3

Negative: 1,152

Recovered: 38

Turney Center Industrial Complex-Annex:

Tested: 38

Positive: 2

Negative: 36

Mark Luttrell Transition Center:

Tested: 243

Positive: 52

Negative: 191

Northwest Correctional Complex:

Tested: 1,576

Positive: 311

Negative: 191

West Tennessee State Penitentiary:

Tested: 217

Positive: 1

Negative: 216

Women’s Therapeutic Residential Center:

Tested: 866

Positive: 10

Negative: 856

The following facilities are contracted to house inmates from the Tennessee Department of Correction and are privately-managed prisons.

Hardeman County Correctional Facility:

Tested: 2,201

Positive: 148

Negative: 2,053

South Central Correctional Facility:

Tested: 2

Positive: 0

Negative: 2

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center:

Tested: 2,381

Positive: 1,284

Negative, 1, 095

Deaths: 2

Whiteville Correctional Facility:

Tested: 2

Positive: 0

Negative: 2

The following breakdown of the inmates’ ethnicities were also provided by TDOC”