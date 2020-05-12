TWRA to participate in National Safe Boating Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will participate in 2020’s National Safe Boating Week to promote the wear of life jackets.

National Safe Boating Week is held annually the week before Memorial Day weekend. This year, it will be held May 16-22. The goal is to educate the public about the importance of safe boating practices and wearing life jackets.

Additionally, Friday, May 15 will be Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day, and TWRA is asking you to share a photo wearing a life jacket at work or home on social media.

Hashtag the post #lifejacket2work and tag @boatingcampaign on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. You may also email your photo to outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org to be entered. Winners will be chosen randomly to receive various boating prizes.

“The single most important action once can take to prevent drowning while boating is to wear a life jacket,” said Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education Coordinator. “They are called life saving devices because they really can save lives.”