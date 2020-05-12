Whiteville police investigating deaths of two men

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — Whiteville police have confirmed they are investigating after two men were found dead inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Jackson Street around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say officers found two men dead inside the home.

Police say the district attorney’s office has requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assist in the investigation.

The bodies have not been identified at this time pending notification of next of kin. Police say the cause of death remains under investigation at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air as more information becomes available.