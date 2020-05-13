16,370 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 273 deaths, 1,388 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 16,370 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 13. In addition, 273 people have died and 1,388 are hospitalized. Another 8,624 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 35

Bedford County – 246

Benton County – 6

Bledsoe County – 603

Blount County – 74

Bradley County – 75

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 22

Carter County — 18

Cheatham County – 78

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 7

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 19

Coffee County – 56

Crockett County — 12

Cumberland County – 87

Davidson County – 3,623

Decatur County – 4

DeKalb County – 28

Dickson County – 88

Dyer County – 44

Fayette County – 85

Fentress County – 6

Franklin County – 41

Gibson County – 57

Giles County – 9

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 47

Grundy County – 30

Hamblen County – 25

Hamilton County – 286

Hardeman County — 177

Hardin County – 8

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 28

Henderson County — 10

Henry County — 15

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 6

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 10

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 295

Lake County – 300

Lauderdale County – 40

Lawrence County – 21

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 16

Loudon County – 46

Macon County – 71

Madison County – 156

Marion County – 29

Marshall County – 24

Maury County – 58

McMinn County – 123

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 33

Montgomery County – 191

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 12

Obion County — 16

Overton County – 14

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 1

Polk County – 12

Putnam County – 190

Rhea County – 6

Roane County – 8

Robertson County – 245

Rutherford County – 780

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 7

Sevier County – 65

Shelby County – 3,475

Smith County – 24

Stewart County — 7

Sullivan County – 54

Sumner County – 714

Tipton County – 400

Trousdale County — 1,381

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 2

Warren County – 13

Washington County – 64

Wayne County – 3

Weakley County — 24

White County – 17

Williamson County – 453

Wilson County – 309

Out of state – 318

Pending – 128

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 6,611

Black or African-American – 3,518

Other/Multiracial – 1,215

Asian – 348

Pending – 4,678

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,330

Hispanic – 2,063

Pending – 5,977

Gender:

Female – 6,697

Male – 8,815

Pending – 858

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.