16,370 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 273 deaths, 1,388 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 16,370 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 13. In addition, 273 people have died and 1,388 are hospitalized. Another 8,624 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 35
- Bedford County – 246
- Benton County – 6
- Bledsoe County – 603
- Blount County – 74
- Bradley County – 75
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 22
- Carter County — 18
- Cheatham County – 78
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 7
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 19
- Coffee County – 56
- Crockett County — 12
- Cumberland County – 87
- Davidson County – 3,623
- Decatur County – 4
- DeKalb County – 28
- Dickson County – 88
- Dyer County – 44
- Fayette County – 85
- Fentress County – 6
- Franklin County – 41
- Gibson County – 57
- Giles County – 9
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 47
- Grundy County – 30
- Hamblen County – 25
- Hamilton County – 286
- Hardeman County — 177
- Hardin County – 8
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 28
- Henderson County — 10
- Henry County — 15
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 6
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 10
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 295
- Lake County – 300
- Lauderdale County – 40
- Lawrence County – 21
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 16
- Loudon County – 46
- Macon County – 71
- Madison County – 156
- Marion County – 29
- Marshall County – 24
- Maury County – 58
- McMinn County – 123
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 33
- Montgomery County – 191
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 12
- Obion County — 16
- Overton County – 14
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 1
- Polk County – 12
- Putnam County – 190
- Rhea County – 6
- Roane County – 8
- Robertson County – 245
- Rutherford County – 780
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 7
- Sevier County – 65
- Shelby County – 3,475
- Smith County – 24
- Stewart County — 7
- Sullivan County – 54
- Sumner County – 714
- Tipton County – 400
- Trousdale County — 1,381
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 2
- Warren County – 13
- Washington County – 64
- Wayne County – 3
- Weakley County — 24
- White County – 17
- Williamson County – 453
- Wilson County – 309
- Out of state – 318
- Pending – 128
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 6,611
- Black or African-American – 3,518
- Other/Multiracial – 1,215
- Asian – 348
- Pending – 4,678
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 8,330
- Hispanic – 2,063
- Pending – 5,977
Gender:
- Female – 6,697
- Male – 8,815
- Pending – 858
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.