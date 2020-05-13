Delta Dental offers grant for dentists as reopening begins during COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — One company announced a grant available for dentists as they prepare to reopen their practices following COVID-19-related closures.

Delta Dental of Tennessee committed more than $3.3 million for Operation #SmilesMatter, a grant program that helps Tennessee dentists acquire needed supplies, equipment and technology to properly reopen.

The grant to purchase dental products is available for dentists, even if the are not under the Delta Dental network.

Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and President of Delta Dental of Tennessee, says it was becoming expensive for dentists to afford personal protective equipment on top of other expenses and impacts they face during the closures.

“Any dentist in the state of Tennessee who is practicing, has been practicing and is practicing now, we’ll give them $1,000 and so they can buy anything they want with it, or if they have an existing balance. Let’s say, say you had a $1,000 balance, then now they have a zero balance,” Wenk said.

For more information on the grants and how to apply, click here.