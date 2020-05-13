Discovery Park of America announces reopening plans

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America announced plans Wednesday to begin their reopening, with a members-only weekend May 30 and May 31.

According to the park’s newsletter, the park will reopen to the public on June 1 with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The newsletter says the park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesday for deep cleaning.

In addition, the Discovery Center Museum, Children’s Discovery Garden Playground and Escape Room will be closed until further notice, and entry will only be through the north ticket gate.

The park has also announced new guidelines for guests. Those guidelines, which will go into effect on June 1, are:

No outside food or drinks

Guests will maintain a six-foot distance between groups, employees, and other visitors.

Use hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the park.

The number of guests allowed in at one time will be limited. Guests are asked to follow guidelines posted at the entrances to each building.

For more information on the new guidelines, click here.

For more information on how to order advance tickets, click here.