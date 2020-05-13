Girl Scouts announce alternatives after summer camps cancelled

JACKSON, Tenn. — Girl Scouts Heart of the South have announced an alternative for girls after the organization announced last week that all summer sessions will be cancelled, according to a news release.

The release says the Girl Sout program created “Camp Crates: Summer Camp Experiences,” which are boxes that can be delivered to campers and include activities, Girl Scouts traditions and other fun activities.

The release says the girls are also given a virtual option to join camp counselors online for activities, games, and sing-a-longs.

The Camp Crates program includes four boxes.

