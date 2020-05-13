Health department confirms second Madison Co. resident dies of COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — A second patient died over the weekend as a result of COVID-19, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the 77-year-old woman died Saturday. She was a long-term resident of American Health Communities Forest Cove, according to the health department.

The health department also confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 164 in Madison County.

That patient is a 54-year-old woman, who is not currently hospitalized.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, and two of those patients are on ventilators, the health department says.

Of the 164 cases, the health department says 143 residents have recovered.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 105 (64%)

38301: 42 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (63%)

White: 47 (28%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 1 (1%)

Unspecified: 6 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 90 (55%)

Male: 74 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 143 (87%)

Not recovered: 6 (4%)

Better: 8 (5%)

Unknown: 5 (3%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: