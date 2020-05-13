Health department to distribute masks Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will be distributing free washable and reusable cloth face masks again on Thursday, according to a news release.

Residents can pick up a mask at the health department at 804 North Parkway from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. while supplies last, the release says.

Masks will not be distributed at the WIC Center on Thursday.

Madison County residents will be limited to only one mask per person. If you have already received a free mask, you are asked not to return for additional masks.

For more information, call the health department at (731) 423-3020.