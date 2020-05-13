Henderson Health and Rehabilitation celebrates nursing home week

HENDERSON, Tenn. — May 10 through May 16 is National Nursing Home Week, and one facility is celebrating in a unique way this year.

Each day, residents and employees at Henderson Health and Rehabilitation enjoy a theme.

Monday was Disney Day, Tuesday was Groovy Day, and Wednesday was Heroes versus Villains Day.

Thursday is scheduled to be Hawaiian Day and Friday is Nerd Day.

The days include a themed meal and themed dress up.

Activities director Ashley Animas says she and the staff want to help boost morale for everyone during the pandemic.

“The reason why it’s so important is so that they feel like they’re at home and comfortable, and not just in a facility. We want them to be comfortable and enjoy their time here,” Animas said.

Nursing Home Week, also known as National Skilled Nursing Care Week, recognizes the essential role of caring for the elderly population.