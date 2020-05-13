Hodedah recalls 4-drawer chests

Hodedah is recalling its four-drawer chests due to a tip-over and entrapment hazard.

The recalled chests are reportedly unstable if not anchored to the wall, and do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. Voluntary Industry Standard.

The chests were sold in several colors online, through WayFair, Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon and Overstock.

If you have one of these, keep it away from children and contact Hodedah for a free anchoring kit or return.

To contact Hodedah, call toll-free at 855-463-3324 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email Recalls@Hodedah.com or online at www.hodedah.com and click

on Recall Information on the top of the page for more information.