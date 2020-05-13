Mugshots : Madison County : 05/12/20 – 05/13/20 May 13, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/6Michael Smith Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/6Shikia Pirtle Vandalism, child abuse or neglect (non violent) Show Caption Hide Caption 3/6Nathaniel Preston Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/6Laqunta Thomas Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/6Andrew Hubbard Vandalism, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 6/6Amber Hearn Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/13/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest