Mugshots : Madison County : 05/12/20 – 05/13/20

1/6 Michael Smith Shoplifting/theft of property

2/6 Shikia Pirtle Vandalism, child abuse or neglect (non violent)

3/6 Nathaniel Preston Contempt of court

4/6 Laqunta Thomas Aggravated assault

5/6 Andrew Hubbard Vandalism, violation of order of protection

6/6 Amber Hearn Violation of community corrections











The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/12/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/13/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.