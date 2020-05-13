Resources for new and expectant parents amid pandemic

New and expectant parents are facing unique challenges as they bring their newborns into the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, there are many resources available online to provide them with support and vital information.

March of Dimes announced a number of new, totally free services to aid mothers in preparing for child birth or infant care, in addition to their own well being. Those services include virtual support for NICU parents, COVID-19 updates for moms and families, supportive pregnancy virtual groups, food delivery to NICU staff and more.

Postpartum Support International offers a variety of services to help you feel connected. They provide a 1-800 help line that you can call or text, telehealth referrals, online support groups and more.

Additionally, Nurse Family Partnership connects new and expectant parents to resources that offer financial, housing, food, and pregnancy assistance.

These resources can help to ease the strain on parents as the country strives to combat the spread of COVID-19.